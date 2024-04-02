RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.55

Shares of RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.55 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.75 ($0.11), with a volume of 735052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.11).
RUA Life Sciences Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.92. The stock has a market cap of £5.43 million, a PE ratio of -109.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.07.
RUA Life Sciences Company Profile
RUA Life Sciences plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Biomaterials, Contract Manufacture, Vascular, and Structural Heart segments.
Further Reading
