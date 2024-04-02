Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Trading Up 16.7%

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 287,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 231,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Salazar Resources Stock Up 16.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Salazar Resources

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions located in Ecuador.

