Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Sells $7,386,762.24 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total transaction of $7,386,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Millham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Brian Millham sold 1,679 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $512,867.34.

On Friday, March 22nd, Brian Millham sold 14,516 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $4,490,089.12.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Brian Millham sold 14,517 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total transaction of $4,246,222.50.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Brian Millham sold 393 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Brian Millham sold 14,515 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $4,122,260.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.02. 4,745,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,703,619. The company has a market capitalization of $294.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.31 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 21,286 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 3.5% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,856,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

