Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Reduced by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,151 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 0.5% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Salesforce by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded down $6.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $296.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,632,322. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.31 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.02. The company has a market capitalization of $287.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total transaction of $2,538,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,193,919.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $3,774,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,896,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,496,414,327.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $2,538,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,193,919.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 873,722 shares of company stock worth $249,479,433. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

