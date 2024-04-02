Sanlam Limited (SLLDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.31 on April 15th

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.3099 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Sanlam’s previous dividend of $0.28.
Sanlam Trading Down 1.6 %
SLLDY opened at C$7.33 on Tuesday. Sanlam has a 1-year low of C$5.16 and a 1-year high of C$8.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.48.
Sanlam Company Profile
