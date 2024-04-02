Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Position Reduced by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,068. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $26.15.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

