Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.42. 1,128,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

