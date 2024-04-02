Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF stock opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

