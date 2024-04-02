Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bell Bank

Bell Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $38.59. 3,302,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,733,501. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average is $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

