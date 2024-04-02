Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,324,053 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 3,160,531 shares.The stock last traded at $19.73 and had previously closed at $19.98.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average is $19.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 52,388,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,970,000 after acquiring an additional 985,714 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,357,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,502 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,368,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,614 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,070,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,215,000 after purchasing an additional 603,688 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,055,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,401,000 after purchasing an additional 91,491 shares during the period.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

