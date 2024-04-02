Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 133.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after buying an additional 2,220,404 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,582,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,535 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $61.54. 1,338,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,660. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day moving average is $55.58. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $62.24.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

