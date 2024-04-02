Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Position Reduced by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.4% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 200,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,187 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 158,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,146,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,605,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

SCHA traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,980. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.37.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.