Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Position Reduced by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.4% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 200,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,187 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 158,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,146,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,605,000.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.8 %
SCHA traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,980. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.37.
About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.