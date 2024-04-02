Sean Anthony Quinn Sells 50,000 Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Sean Anthony Quinn sold 50,000 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.25, for a total value of C$3,162,500.00.

Cameco Trading Up 2.0 %

TSE CCO traded up C$1.27 on Tuesday, hitting C$64.69. 1,186,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,256. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of C$33.27 and a 52-week high of C$69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.07). Cameco had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of C$844.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.832948 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cameco from C$82.00 to C$79.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cameco from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on Cameco from C$68.50 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Cameco from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.11.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

