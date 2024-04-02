Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.41

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.41 and last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 48799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Select Water Solutions Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.66.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.88%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kile George sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $198,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 255,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,715.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Select Water Solutions news, SVP Christopher Kile George sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $198,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 255,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,715.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nick L. Swyka sold 9,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $77,026.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,511 shares of company stock valued at $398,053 in the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Select Water Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its position in Select Water Solutions by 189.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 43.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

See Also

