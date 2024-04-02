SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires 215 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,083 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 691 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.3 %

V stock opened at $278.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $510.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.44. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.14 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.