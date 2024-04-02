SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,187 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $152,177,000 after buying an additional 577,514 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $7,153,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.3% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total value of $2,289,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,470,003.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total value of $2,289,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,470,003.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,675 shares of company stock worth $5,311,096 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $199.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.41 and a 1-year high of $199.87.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.76%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FANG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.11.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

