SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of MNST opened at $57.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $61.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

