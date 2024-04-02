SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $428,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in FedEx by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 255 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,401 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $280.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.41 and its 200-day moving average is $252.84. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $213.80 and a 12-month high of $291.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FDX

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,277.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,393 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,475. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.