SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $604,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,662,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,952,000 after purchasing an additional 77,038 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,321,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 198,814 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,618,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,139,000 after purchasing an additional 104,433 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,305,000 after purchasing an additional 118,673 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.57 and a 12-month high of $93.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.18 and a 200-day moving average of $82.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

