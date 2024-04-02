SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,620 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Bensler LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 16,318 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upped their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.96.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE DIS opened at $121.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.42. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $222.92 billion, a PE ratio of 75.02, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

