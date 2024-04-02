SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,605,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Clorox by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Clorox by 742.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Clorox by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLX. Bank of America raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $150.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.91.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 761.92%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

