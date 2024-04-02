SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 1,738 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% in the third quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $644,436,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.41.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

