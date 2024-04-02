SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 2,017 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $93.53 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.56.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2758 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

