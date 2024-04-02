SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 2,842 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $109.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.91. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16. The stock has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

