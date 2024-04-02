SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 782 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,363,000. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $598,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $72.88 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.37 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.46 and its 200 day moving average is $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.19.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,496.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,726 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

