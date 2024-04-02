Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.90

Shares of Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2.01 ($0.03), with a volume of 3619964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.03 ($0.03).

Shield Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.30. The company has a market capitalization of £15.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercialization of pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for adults to treat the iron deficiency with or without anemia. Shield Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is based in Gateshead, the United Kingdom.

