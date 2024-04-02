Short Interest in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Grows By 16.9%

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the February 29th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 771,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE AMN traded down $2.36 on Tuesday, hitting $59.75. 95,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,136. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average of $70.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $112.44.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 6,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.75 per share, with a total value of $401,420.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,681. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,578,000 after purchasing an additional 828,390 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth about $5,361,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

