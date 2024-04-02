Short Interest in AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Expands By 18.9%

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the February 29th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

AppTech Payments Price Performance

APCXW opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. AppTech Payments has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91.

AppTech Payments Company Profile

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer financial processing payments for credit and debit cards via point of sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

