Short Interest in AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Expands By 18.9%

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the February 29th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
AppTech Payments Price Performance
APCXW opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. AppTech Payments has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91.
AppTech Payments Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AppTech Payments
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for AppTech Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppTech Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.