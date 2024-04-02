Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Expands By 14.8%

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,300 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the February 29th total of 286,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.45 price target on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARBK

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Argo Blockchain

Shares of ARBK stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARBK. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Blockchain by 429.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 807,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 655,136 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Blockchain by 632.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 1st quarter worth about $657,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.