Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Expands By 14.8%

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,300 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the February 29th total of 286,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.45 price target on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Thursday, March 28th.
Argo Blockchain Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Argo Blockchain
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARBK. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Blockchain by 429.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 807,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 655,136 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Blockchain by 632.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 1st quarter worth about $657,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
