Short Interest in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Declines By 8.3%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,200 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the February 29th total of 378,700 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.9 days.

Atlanticus Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,010. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average is $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Atlanticus has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $43.70. The stock has a market cap of $423.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $309.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.68 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 27.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlanticus will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,577.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 52.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlanticus by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,909,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Atlanticus by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Atlanticus by 254.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlanticus by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

Featured Articles

