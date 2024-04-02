Short Interest in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Increases By 6.4%

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 783,900 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the February 29th total of 736,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.8 days.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of BMRC stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.04. 71,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.73.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 13.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 80.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Marin Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 348.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 16,175 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 118,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 63,141 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 24,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

