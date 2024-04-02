Short Interest in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Drops By 10.4%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the February 29th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Insider Activity at BeiGene

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $6,178,305.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,694.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total transaction of $66,330.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $6,178,305.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,694.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,658,000 after buying an additional 136,458 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,908,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,162,000 after purchasing an additional 158,624 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BGNE traded down $5.98 on Tuesday, hitting $153.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,736. BeiGene has a one year low of $132.95 and a one year high of $272.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.08. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BeiGene will post -8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.00.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

