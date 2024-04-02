Short Interest in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Rises By 5.8%

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the February 29th total of 6,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BP Stock Performance

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,707,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,657,551. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.43. The stock has a market cap of $109.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. BP has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $40.84.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $52.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 billion. BP had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BP will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4362 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 33.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in BP in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on BP from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.66.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

