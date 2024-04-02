Short Interest in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Drops By 12.9%

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the February 29th total of 4,190,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 796,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BFH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bread Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE BFH traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $35.75. The company had a trading volume of 46,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,522. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.93. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $1.57. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $1,605,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,092 shares in the company, valued at $10,454,591.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,000 shares of company stock worth $9,069,650. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Bread Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,107,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,413,000 after buying an additional 152,954 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 150,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

