Short Interest in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Drops By 7.9%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 733,300 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the February 29th total of 795,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in BriaCell Therapeutics by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

BCTX stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 23,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,507. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

