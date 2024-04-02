Short Interest in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Grows By 6.8%

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the February 29th total of 373,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 305,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Bridge Investment Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BRDG traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.60. 24,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,524. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33. Bridge Investment Group has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.55 million. Bridge Investment Group had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently -62.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BRDG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $13.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BRDG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRDG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.