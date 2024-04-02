Short Interest in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Declines By 9.0%

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,100 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the February 29th total of 199,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Caledonia Mining in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of Caledonia Mining stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.98 million, a PE ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 0.68. Caledonia Mining has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $17.58.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.66 million for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is currently -164.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Caledonia Mining by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 87.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 148.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Caledonia Mining by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

