Short Interest in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Declines By 5.8%

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the February 29th total of 21,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $35.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.38. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $36.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFG. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

