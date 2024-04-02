Short Interest in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Expands By 11.0%

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,300 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the February 29th total of 124,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Insider Activity at Civista Bancshares

In other Civista Bancshares news, SVP Michael D. Mulford bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 74.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

CIVB traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.65. 47,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CIVB shares. Hovde Group began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

