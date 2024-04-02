Short Interest in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expands By 6.6%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the February 29th total of 3,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Get Cryoport alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cryoport

Cryoport Price Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:CYRX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.23. 42,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,036. The firm has a market cap of $892.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.60. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,723 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $60,871.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,148.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 3,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $47,225.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,985.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $60,871.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,148.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,538 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Cryoport by 1.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Cryoport by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Cryoport by 3.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Cryoport by 34.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Cryoport by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.