Short Interest in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Drops By 7.5%

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the February 29th total of 5,040,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 950,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

In other news, Director Luis Borgen sold 40,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $526,967.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of EBC stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.18. 747,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,503. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.85. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $160.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 31.21%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

