Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Grows By 18.8%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the February 29th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ FITBI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.47. 2,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,486. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $26.25.
Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.5879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fifth Third Bancorp
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Canoo, Inc. Bites the Dust: Mullen Automotive Is a Better Bet
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Are Carnival Shares Ready to Set Sail into the $20s
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Is a Children’s Place Turnaround in the Cards?
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.