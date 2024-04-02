Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Grows By 18.8%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the February 29th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FITBI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.47. 2,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,486. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.5879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITBI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

