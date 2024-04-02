Short Interest in FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) Decreases By 10.4%

FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the February 29th total of 1,920,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 303,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

FingerMotion Stock Performance

Shares of FNGR stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $2.21. 156,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of -0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. FingerMotion has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $7.97.

FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 39.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FingerMotion

About FingerMotion

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FingerMotion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in FingerMotion in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of FingerMotion in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FingerMotion in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of FingerMotion by 1,971.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

