Short Interest in FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) Decreases By 10.4%

FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the February 29th total of 1,920,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 303,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.
FingerMotion Stock Performance
Shares of FNGR stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $2.21. 156,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of -0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. FingerMotion has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $7.97.
FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 39.98%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FingerMotion
About FingerMotion
FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FingerMotion
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for FingerMotion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FingerMotion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.