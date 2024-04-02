Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Expands By 6.1%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the February 29th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $849,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FV traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $56.47. 102,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,934. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $57.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average of $49.71.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.