Short Interest in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Declines By 8.3%

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the February 29th total of 42,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Gaia Price Performance

Shares of GAIA stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,344. Gaia has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $80.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Trading of Gaia

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gaia by 3,853.6% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 915,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 891,885 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in Gaia by 48.4% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,097,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gaia by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 80,598 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gaia by 2,160.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

