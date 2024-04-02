Short Interest in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Increases By 10.2%

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the February 29th total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 623,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Genmab A/S Price Performance
GMAB stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.03. The company had a trading volume of 169,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,252. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average of $30.89. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98.
Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $675.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.14 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 26.50%. Analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
