Short Interest in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Expands By 9.9%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,740,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the February 29th total of 28,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Gevo Stock Down 5.1 %

GEVO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.69. 5,488,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,842,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. Gevo has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.86.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 384.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts predict that Gevo will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Gevo from $1.50 to $1.36 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

