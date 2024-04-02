Short Interest in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Rises By 6.2%

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the February 29th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 633,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,285,000. Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,226,000 after purchasing an additional 67,482 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GSBD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 624,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,817. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.09 million. Research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSBD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

