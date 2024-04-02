Short Interest in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Declines By 9.3%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,960,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the February 29th total of 69,440,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 472,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 48,791 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grab by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 14,015 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Grab by 21,347.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,724,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grab stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 25,459,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,571,105. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24. Grab has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Grab had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Grab will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GRAB shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.93.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

