Short Interest in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Rises By 13.7%

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the February 29th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,213,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,092,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 33,720 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

Shares of GLDD traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $8.44. 82,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,565. The firm has a market cap of $563.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $181.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

